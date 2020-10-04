Will scrap farm laws the day we come to power: Rahul

About:
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 04 stated that the day the Congress party comes to power, they will scrap the new farm laws. “I give you guarantee that the day Congress party come to the power, we will scrap these three black laws and throw them in a waste paper basket,” said Rahul Gandhi. Along with Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, party's state chief Sunil Jakhar also took part in ‘Tractor Yatra’ from Badhni Kalan to Jattpura as part of the party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'.