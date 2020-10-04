Will scrap farm laws the day we come to power: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi joins ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ in Punjab 2020-10-04 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took part in “Kheti Bachao Yatra” against farm laws in Punjab’s Moga district along with CM Captain Amarinder Singh and other Congress leaders. “What was the need to implement these laws amid COVID19? What was the haste? If you had to implement you should've discussed in Lok Sabha-Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says laws are being framed for farmers. If it's the case, why didn't you discuss openly in the House,” said Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the gathering. He added, “If farmers are happy with these laws then why are they protesting across the nation? Why is every farmer in Punjab protesting? ”