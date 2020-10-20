Cannot rely on luck: RR skipper Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler’s batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, “The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves in and form a partnership. I know that if I am batting with Jos then he is going to be scoring, he hits the ball hard and he played some good cricket shots tonight. Main aim was to put him on strike. As we were chasing 120 or so, there was no need of taking big risks.” With this win, Rajasthan Royals has moved to the fifth position in the Indian Premier League points table with 8 points from 10 matches. On the road to playoffs, skipper said that the team has to win every single game and not rely on luck. “Our equation is pretty simple, we have to play our best and try and win every game. We can’t really rely on too much luck. We have to try and win every single game and give ourselves best possible chance to play in the playoffs,” added skipper.