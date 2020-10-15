Every player ready to perform at any time: MI coach

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16. Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardena said that every team member is ready to rock on the field. While talking on changes in the team at a press conference, Jayawardena said, “Everyone understands that everyone is as important as the players who are going out at the field. It makes a healthy rivalry in the group and a healthy competition. We just monitored every one attitude and their focus. Depending on it we might make certain changes, we make rotation so every player is ready to perform at any given time.”Mumbai Indians are in 2nd position in the table of IPL.