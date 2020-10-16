'Return of Chris Gayle gave Kings XI Punjab energy'

Every player ready to perform at any time: MI coach 2020-10-16 The Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 16. Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardena said that every team member is ready to rock on the field. While talking on the changes to the team at a press conference, Jayawardena said, “Everyone understands that everyone is as important as the players who are going out on the field. It makes a healthy rivalry in the group and a healthy competition. We just monitored everyone's attitude and their focus. Depending on it we might make certain changes, we do rotation so every player is ready to perform at any given time.” The Mumbai Indians are in second place in the IPL points table.