Homeworld

10 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for alleged poaching

The arrests were made on Monday in the northern sea area off Delft Island, the Navy said in a statement.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 09:33 IST
Published 14 January 2026, 09:33 IST
World newsSri Lankafishermen

