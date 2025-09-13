<p>Peshawar: Twelve soldiers were killed in northwest Pakistan on Saturday in an ambush by Islamist militants on an army convoy, officials said.</p><p>The soldiers were moving in vehicles when they came under fire in the mountainous Badar area of South Waziristan near the border with Afghanistan.</p><p>Pakistan's military said in a statement that 12 soldiers and 13 militants were killed in the clash "after an intense exchange of fire".</p><p>At least four people were injured, security officials said.</p><p>The Pakistani Taliban, a jihadist group that Islamabad says is based in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility, saying it had also captured weapons and drones from the soldiers.</p><p>Residents said they saw helicopters in the air for hours after the early morning attack, taking the casualties to hospital and searching for the attackers.</p>.Paksitan-Afghanistan quake toll rises to 350.<p>Typically, a curfew is imposed and the route swept before military convoys move in the area, a focus for militants.</p><p>Islamabad alleges that the Pakistani Taliban is being harboured by the Afghan Taliban administration with the support of India, a source of tension with Kabul and New Delhi, which both deny the charge. The group is inspired by the Afghan Taliban.</p><p>The Pakistani group stepped up attacks, targeting Pakistani security forces since the Afghan Taliban swept to power in 2021.</p><p>"Pakistan expects the interim Afghan Government to uphold its responsibilities and deny use of its soil for terrorists' activities against Pakistan," Pakistan's military said.</p>