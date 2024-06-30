13-year-old boy shot and killed by police after chase in New York

A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by a police officer in Utica, New York, after a foot chase Friday night, according to police.

The boy was one of two juveniles stopped by the Utica Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit about 10:18 p.m., police said. After they were stopped, the 13-year-old ran and displayed “what appeared to be a handgun,” police said in a statement.

After a struggle on the ground, a police officer “ultimately discharged his firearm once, striking the male,” Police Chief Mark Williams said at a news conference Saturday.

Lay Htoo, a close relative of the boy, identified him as Nyah Mway.

Nyah was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. Later, officers recovered a replica of a Glock 17 Gen5 handgun with a detachable magazine, according to the news release.

The replica was determined to be a pellet gun, according to Williams.