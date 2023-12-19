JOIN US
world

2 Indian nationals arrested with 380 kg drugs in Nepal

Last Updated 19 December 2023, 16:33 IST



Kathmandu: Two Indian nationals were arrested with 380 kg of drugs in Nepal's Bharatpur city on Tuesday, police said.

The two, identified as 45-year-old Anil Giri and 30-year-old Rajpal, were arrested by a team of Chitawan district police during a routine security checking of trucks, they said.

Police recovered 380 kg of hashish from their possession.

Anil is the truck driver, while Rajpal is the helper. Both are residents of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

The drug, kept in 28 cartoons, was hidden under a false bottom in the front side of the truck, police in a statement.

(Published 19 December 2023, 16:33 IST)
World newsNepalCrimehashish



