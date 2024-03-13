2 killed, 26 injured after explosion at a restaurant in China

Beijing: A deadly suspected gas leak explosion ripped through an eatery in north China's Hebei province on Wednesday, killing at least two people and injuring 26 others.

The blast rocked a fried chicken shop in Yanjiao township in the city of Sanhe, close to Beijing.

It is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak.

Two people were killed and 26 others were injured from the explosion, China Daily reported.