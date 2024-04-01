2,000 motorists stranded after part of California’s highway 1 collapses

A portion of scenic Highway 1 in the Big Sur area of California collapsed Saturday, stranding about 2,000 motorists, mostly tourists, overnight.

Officials with the California Department of Transportation said Sunday that a section of the southbound highway located in the Central Coast would remain closed to the public while crews worked on the affected areas. Large chunks of the road fell into the ocean. The highway, also known as the Pacific Coast Highway, features stretches of rocky cliffs, lush mountains, panoramic beaches and coastal redwood forests.

There were no reported injuries. Caltrans, the agency, did not give an estimate of when it expected to fully reopen the highway.

Officials did not say what led to the collapse, but torrential rain battered the area near Rocky Creek Bridge, which is about 17 miles south of Monterey.