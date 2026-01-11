Menu
Homeworld

23-year-old Hindu farmer shot dead by landlord in Pakistan’s Sindh

Kelash Kohli was shot at for allegedly constructing a shelter in the land owned by Nizamani in Talhar village of Badin district on January 4.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 06:22 IST
Published 11 January 2026, 06:22 IST
World newsPakistanfarmerSindh

