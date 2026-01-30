Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

25 killed in Nigeria's deadliest reported Islamist attack since US Christmas  strikes

Aliyu Ndume, a senator who ‌represents the ‌region, said he was 'shocked and saddened' by the killing of his constituents.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 16:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 16:26 IST
World newsNigeriaattack

Follow us on :

Follow Us