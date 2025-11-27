<p>Peshawar: Three police personnel were killed when terrorists attacked a check post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, officials said.</p>.<p>The attack took place at the Qazi Talab police check post in Hangu district when militants fired at security personnel from a nearby mountain, District Police Officer Khan Zaib said.</p>.Pakistan security forces kill 22 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.<p>The police responded promptly, leading to a fierce exchange of fire. However, three police personnel died in the gun battle.</p>.<p>A heavy police contingent has been deployed in the area to hunt down the assailants, Zaib said.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the attack and ordered the dispatch of additional security forces to the site without delay.</p>.<p>He reaffirmed that terrorism cannot weaken the state's resolve, and that efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice will continue with greater determination. </p>