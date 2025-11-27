Menu
Homeworld

3 policemen killed in terror attack on check post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The attack took place at the Qazi Talab police check post in Hangu district when militants fired at security personnel from a nearby mountain, District Police Officer Khan Zaib said.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 00:50 IST
Published 27 November 2025, 00:50 IST
