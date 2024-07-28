30 killed, 145 injured in armed clashes between two tribes in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar: At least 30 people were killed and 145 others injured in armed clashes between two tribes fighting over a piece of land in Pakistan's restive tribal district in northwest, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said that heavy clashes started five days ago in Boshera village in Upper Kurram district, which has witnessed deadly conflicts among tribes and religious groups as well as sectarian clashes and militant attacks in the past.

Police said the tribal clashes left 30 people dead and 145 others injured in the last five days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan.