35-year-old Brazilian rock singer Ayres Sasaki dies, gets electrocuted during concert

Ayres Sasaki, the 35-year-old Brazilian rock singer, died on July 13 in Salinopolis Para, Brazil, due to electrocution, several publications reported.

According to the media reports, Ayres Sasaki hugged a wet fan on stage during the concert at the Solar Hotel.

The contact between them resulted in him getting a fatal shock caused by a nearby cable, thus resulting in his death. The incident is currently being probed by the Police.

The Solar Hotel, where the singer was performing, issued a clarification statement over Instagram stating that they would fully co-operate with the authorities in the probe.