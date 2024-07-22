35-year-old Brazilian rock singer Ayres Sasaki dies, gets electrocuted during concert

Ayres Sasaki, the 35-year-old Brazilian rock singer, died on July 13 in Salinopolis Para, Brazil, due to electrocution, several publications reported.
According to the media reports, Ayres Sasaki hugged a wet fan on stage during the concert at the Solar Hotel.
The contact between them resulted in him getting a fatal shock caused by a nearby cable, thus resulting in his death. The incident is currently being probed by the Police.
The Solar Hotel, where the singer was performing, issued a clarification statement over Instagram stating that they would fully co-operate with the authorities in the probe.
The post read, “We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events. Our thoughts and condolences are with Ayres Sasaki's family and friends at this difficult time.”
Rita Matos, the singer’s aunt, was present at the concert, a report from Mirror stated. Speaking to a local media she said, “What we know is that his show was scheduled for a specific time and was moved up, but we are contacting people who were with him at the moment to understand how everything happened. We will gather all the information in a statement that we will release to the press,”
Ayres is survived by his wife, Mariana, and they had been married for nearly a year, the report stated.
