At least 6 policemen killed, 16 injured in suicide attack on police station in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar: Multiple suicide bombers stormed a police station in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, killing at least six security personnel and injuring 16 others, authorities said.

The suicide bombers stormed the security compound of the Daraban police station of the unruly Dera Ismail Khan district bordering the South Waziristan tribal district.

The terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the building of the police station, which was followed by a mortar attack.