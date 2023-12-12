JOIN US
Homeworld

At least 6 policemen killed, 16 injured in suicide attack on police station in northwest Pakistan

The suicide bombers stormed the security compound of the Daraban police station of the unruly Dera Ismail Khan district bordering the South Waziristan tribal district.
Last Updated 12 December 2023, 07:39 IST

Peshawar: Multiple suicide bombers stormed a police station in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, killing at least six security personnel and injuring 16 others, authorities said.

The suicide bombers stormed the security compound of the Daraban police station of the unruly Dera Ismail Khan district bordering the South Waziristan tribal district.

The terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the building of the police station, which was followed by a mortar attack.

In an exchange of fire between the security forces and the attackers which followed the attack, at least six security personnel were killed and 16 injured, police said.

All the attackers were killed by the security forces while fresh contingents of police were rushed to the site, and a subsequent search operation was launched, official sources said.

A relatively unknown militant organisation, Tehrik-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), claimed responsibility for the attack. The terror organisation has been behind some major attacks in Pakistan.

Its spokesperson, Mullah Qasim, termed the attack a suicide mission (Fidayein).

An emergency was declared in district hospitals while all schools and colleges were closed due to the attack.

(Published 12 December 2023, 07:39 IST)
World newsPakistan

