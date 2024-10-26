6 takeaways from Donald Trump's 3-hour podcast with Joe Rogan

“I want to talk about 2020 because you said over and over again that you were robbed in 2020,” Rogan said, offering Trump a platform to repeat his debunked claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election and the lie that he won that year. “How do you think you were robbed? Everybody always cuts you off.”

Trump lamented that “the judges didn’t have what it took to turn over an election” and repeated a few false claims, suggested that mail-in ballots were not secure and said that Democrats had “used COVID to cheat” in 2020.

Rogan seemed to back Trump’s questioning of election processes, at one point likening those who raised concerns over elections to those who questioned coronavirus vaccines.

“You get labeled an election denier,” Rogan said. “It’s like being labeled an anti-vaxxer if you question some of the health consequences that people have from the COVID-19 shots.”

In 2022 Rogan was criticized for spreading what was widely seen as misinformation about the coronavirus, prompting Neil Young and Joni Mitchell to remove their music from Spotify to protest the platform’s support of the podcaster.