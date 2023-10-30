JOIN US
Homeworld

60 held after mob chanting 'Allahu Akbar' swarms Russian airport for Israelis

Video emerged where people were seen holding Palestinian flags and carried signs opposing the war in the Gaza Strip, and some chanted "Allahu akbar," Arabic for "God is great."
Last Updated 30 October 2023, 07:00 IST

Sixty people were detained after hundreds of anti-Israel protesters stormed an airport in Russia's predominantly Muslim Dagestan region on Sunday, the RIA news agency reported on Monday.

RIA said the identity of 150 of what it called the most active protesters had been identified. It said nine police officers had received injuries in the incident, two of whom were being treated in hospital.

The protesters stormed the airport on Sunday, where a plane from Israel had just arrived, forcing security forces to close the airport and remove the demonstrators.

(Published 30 October 2023, 07:00 IST)
World newsRussiaIsrael-Palestine Conflict

