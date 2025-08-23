Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

A day after arrest, Sri Lankan ex-prez Wickremesinghe shifted to ICU

Wickremesinghe, 76, was taken to the main Magazine Remand prison close to midnight on Friday after the Colombo Fort magistrate's court remanded him till August 26.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 15:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 15:58 IST
World newsSri LankaRanil Wickremesinghe

Follow us on :

Follow Us