Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

A frustrated Trump lashes out behind closed doors over money

Over steak and baked potatoes, the former president tore through a bitter list of grievances. He made it clear that people, including donors, needed to do more, appreciate him more and help him more.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 09:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 09:51 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsDonald TrumpTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us