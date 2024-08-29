'A point of no return': the fall of Stand News, Hong Kong's once leading online media outlet

Hong Kong: After Hong Kong police raided Stand News and arrested two editors, its staff decided that to avoid more arrests they had to shut down the online media outlet, whose hard-hitting reports of the 2019 pro-democracy protests saw its readership surge.

Later that day, December 29, 2021, a group of staffers gathered around a single computer to wipe their archives in a newsroom stripped mostly bare of terminals and equipment by police.

"It's very depressing that all our hard work was gone in one night," said Louise, a former video journalist at Stand News.

On Thursday, a Hong Kong court found former Stand News chief editor Chung Pui-kuen, 54, guilty of conspiring to publish seditious publications. Another editor, Patrick Lam, 36, was also convicted.

The case is the first sedition conviction of journalists since Hong Kong's transfer of sovereignty from Britain to China in 1997, and critics, which include the US government, say it reflects deteriorating media freedoms under a years-long security crackdown in the China-ruled city.