A theater troupe that's also a support network for exiles

Belarus — an East European country of about 9 million people that borders Russia and Ukraine — has been ruled since 1994 by President Alexander Lukashenko, a dictator and ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Belarus Free Theater’s political productions have often criticized Lukashenko’s authoritarian leadership, and its troupe was long at risk of arrest. But as repression increased, the company decided it was no longer feasible for its other members to remain in Minsk. In 2021, they also fled to avoid long jail terms. Since then, Kaliada said, she and Khalezin had been helping the actors to find housing, therapy and visas.