Accused in Khalistan leader Pannun's muder 'plot', Nikhil Gupta's extradition stayed by Czech top court

The Supreme Court of the Czech Republic has stayed the extradition of Indian national Nikhil Gupta to the US, a report in the The Indian Express said on Tuesday. A Czech high court had earlier ruled that Gupta, detained in a prison in the Czech Republic on murder-for-hire charges in an alleged assassination attempt on Khalistan separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, could be extradited to the US.

The Czech Ministry of Justice's spokesperson Markéta Andrová now told IE that the top court's ruling means that the 'Minister of Justice cannot decide on extradition or refusal until the Constitutional Court decides on the merits of the complaint filed by Nikhil Gupta.'