Actor Meryl Streep shows solidarity at UN with Afghan women, girls

A female cat has more freedom in Afghanistan than a woman does, Hollywood actor Meryl Streep said at the United Nations on Monday in a bid to get world leaders to focus on the plight of Afghan women and girls. "The way that ... this society has been upended is a cautionary tale for the rest of the world," Streep told an event on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to encourage the inclusion of women in the future of Afghanistan.

The Taliban seized power in August 2021 when US-led forces withdrew after 20 years of war. The UN has sought a unified global approach to dealing with the Taliban, who have cracked down on women's rights.

Most girls have been barred from high school and women from universities by the Taliban. The group has closed beauty salons and curtailed travel for women without a male guardian.