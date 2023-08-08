Shut out of jobs, Afghan women retrain as nurses

Lack of equipment

Afghanistan's economic crisis and the withdrawal of international development aid following the Taliban's takeover have left the over-burdened health sector struggling to stay afloat.

International donors continue to fund basic health services, but major gaps remain - particularly in rural areas - and many health professionals have left the country as part of a wider brain drain.

Afghanistan has about 4,400 health facilities, according to official data, mostly run by national or international NGOs.

But many clinics lack skilled staff, equipment and medicines. Some in rural areas are barely functioning.

At the same time, the number of people needing treatment has increased as malnutrition soars amid deepening poverty.

Shaqayque Barakzai, a 19-year-old student nurse in Herat, said her work helped her feel "empowered and valued in this dark age for women".

She had wanted to become an interior designer but opted for nursing after the Taliban banned girls from higher education.

However, she is concerned about finding a job. When she began her course in 2021 there were 50 students, but she said the latest intake was double that.

"My biggest worry is that when we graduate next year, there won't be enough jobs for us all," she added.

Barakzai said that while there were vacancies at very basic rural clinics, the Taliban did not allow women to travel around alone.

Aid agencies said female health workers faced particular challenges including harsh interrogations at checkpoints about their dress, job or lack of mahram - a male relative to chaperone them.

Some have even been sent home from their workplace for arriving without a chaperone.

One humanitarian expert described how a health worker with a young baby was left on the roadside by a bus driver miles from her home in a rural area because she did not have a mahram.

After moving to a new job, her husband had to quit his work because she was not allowed to do night duty unless he stayed with her.

The chaperone requirement has also increased costs for mobile health teams in rural areas.

One NGO said it initially sent one chaperone per team but the authorities increasingly required a mahram for each woman, adding about $40 a day to the cost of each trip and potentially increasing overall expenses by about $7,000 a week.

Despite the challenges, UNICEF - which helps administer about 60% of the country's health service with local NGOs - said women accounted for 10,000 of the 27,000 staff whose salaries it pays, slightly up on 18 months ago.

Global medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which supports other hospitals and clinics across the country, said 900 of its medical personnel - or more than half - were women.

But Filipe Ribeiro, MSF representative for Afghanistan, raised grave concerns over future staffing.

Female student medics who were about to qualify when the Taliban took over have been barred from taking their final exams, while female doctors have been blocked from specialist studies.

Although nursing and midwifery schools remain open, Ribeiro said the ban on girls' high school education meant they would soon struggle to find students.

"Who will be the midwives of tomorrow?" he said.

"It's great to know that some women are trying to get trained as nurses now, but in the mid to long term it will be a catastrophe."