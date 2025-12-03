<p>Dublin: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he was afraid the United States could lose interest in the Ukrainian peace process and that Russia's goal was to bring this about.</p>.Ukraine is focused on sovereignty, security guarantees in talks, Zelenskyy says .<p>"Yes, I am afraid. If somebody from our allies is tired, I'm afraid," Zelenskyy told an event in Dublin when asked if he was concerned the US could lose interest in the peace process.</p><p>"It's the goal of Russia to withdraw the interest of America from this situation."</p>