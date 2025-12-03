Menu
Homeworld

Afraid US could lose interest in peace efforts: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'Yes, I am afraid. If somebody from our allies is tired, I'm afraid,' Zelenskyy told an event in Dublin when asked if he was concerned the US could lose interest in the peace process.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 19:26 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 19:26 IST
World newsUnited StatesUkraineVolodymyr Zelenskyy

