Ahead of Putin and Kim meeting, US says it will not hesitate to impose new sanctions

'We, of course, have aggressively enforced our sanctions against entities that fund Russia's war effort, and we will continue to enforce those sanctions and will not hesitate to impose new sanctions, officials said.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 19:46 IST

The transfer of arms from North Korea to Russia would be in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, the U.S. State Department said on Monday ahead of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We, of course, have aggressively enforced our sanctions against entities that fund Russia's war effort, and we will continue to enforce those sanctions and will not hesitate to impose new sanctions appropriately," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

(Published 11 September 2023, 19:46 IST)
World newsChinaUS news

