Aides say Trump resisted sending federal funds after California wildfires

Trump has twice in recent days visited southeastern states battered by Hurricane Helene, falsely accusing Harris of spending disaster funding on migrants.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 05:00 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 05:00 IST
