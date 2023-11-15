Al Shifa doctor says staff hiding from gunfire during Israeli raid in Gaza

"They just parked in front of the hospital emergency department. All kinds of weapons were used around the hospital. They targeted the hospital directly. We try to avoid being near the windows."

Global calls for a humanitarian ceasefire have mounted in recent days, and the fate of Al Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital has become a focus of international alarm because of worsening conditions in the facility.

Thousands of patients, medical staff and displaced people have been trapped during the Israeli assault on Gaza in the past five weeks. Israel says it has urged civilians to surrender, saying they are being used by Hamas as human shields.

"We know this is a lie," said Mokhallalati.

As Mokhallalati described the dangers ahead and deteriorating conditions in the hospital, shots which did not sound like an exchange of gunfire rang out twice.

"One of the patient's rooms was targeted. There was a whole in the wall. No one was injured but everyone got terrified," he said.