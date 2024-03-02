Alexei Navalny buried to his favourite movie 'Terminator 2' theme song

Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died unexpectedly on February 16, was buried on Friday. Thousands of people were present as the last rites were being done in Moscow.
According to Reuters reports, after his death, his mother complained that she was not told where Navalny's body is, following which she demanded Putin give the order to release it.
After his coffin had been carried out, some people chanted "Russia will be free", "No to war", "Russia without Putin", "We won't forget" and "Putin is a murderer."
As Navalny was laid to rest yesterday, the theme song of Terminator 2 was played in the background as according to the spokesperson, Navalny believed Terminator 2 was the "best film in the whole world", as seen in the video shared by India Today.
Terminator 2 is an American film that has science fiction elements, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, was released in 1991.
People crowded the place and some bearing flowers chanted, "No to war!" as they tried to catch a glimpse of the funeral for Navalny. The outpouring turned the opposition leader’s last rites into a striking display of dissent in Russia at a time of deep repression.
(With Reuters inputs)
(Published 02 March 2024, 08:31 IST)