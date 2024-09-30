All you need to know about hurricane Helene’s destruction so far

Here’s how Helene has wreaked havoc across the Southeast.

Western North Carolina was facing a historic disaster after the storm.

Helene has brought pounding rains and dangerous landslides to western North Carolina, putting the region in crisis mode. “It’s like a mini-apocalypse,” Gretchen Hogan, a resident of Brevard, North Carolina, said of the situation there.

Across several counties, towns were cut off from the rest of the state. Cellphone service and power were down in many areas, complicating officials’ efforts to reach people calling 911. Debris, downed trees and flooding led to more than 400 road closures, and gas stations were running out of fuel. Officials said to consider all roads in western North Carolina closed, with only emergency rescue vehicles allowed to travel.

These challenges have made rescuing residents and assessing damage a nearly impossible task.

On Sunday, with assistance from search-and-rescue teams from other states and the federal government, the state was airdropping food to cutoff communities and sending workers to restore water systems. In Asheville, officials said restoring the water system there could take weeks.

People in the region were scrambling to find cellular service, congregating in public places like libraries to try to reach their family and friends. Officials in Buncombe County have asked for portable cell towers.