Amid high drama, ex-Pak foreign minister Qureshi arrested after being released from jail in Pakistan

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's vice chairman and a close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was on Wednesday manhandled by police as they re-arrested him outside a jail in Rawalpindi, a step termed “illegal” by him and his party.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) released a video on X where Qureshi, who was granted bail in the cipher case by the Supreme Court last week, is seen being pushed and shoved by policemen after he was picked up right at the gate of the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi and packed off into an armoured police vehicle.

The footage of the incident also aired on multiple television and social media channels showed the 67-year-old former foreign minister, clad in a cardigan and a shalwar kameez, loudly protesting the “illegality” of the police’s actions, being shoved into an armoured police vehicle by officials wearing the Punjab police uniform.