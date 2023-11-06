Angelina Jolie's stand on Isarel-Hamas conflict 'disappoints' her father

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie recently addressed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas on her Instagram account.
She posted on her Instagram account that she is "sick and angry at the terrorist attack in Israel and that her focus is on the people displaced by violence in any context."
However, her father Jon Voight slammed her remarks in a video he posted on his X account, criticising her for them.
In her post she wrote, "What happened in Israel is an act of terror. But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation, and not even the basic human right to cross a border to seek refuge."
In a later post she uploaded a picture of Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip with the caption saying that "Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave."
"40% of those killed are innocent children. Whole families are being murdered. While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians - children, women, families - are being collectively punished and dehumanized, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law," the caption read.
After Angelina Jolie's posts, her father shared a video with the caption "Truth and lies" and talked about how he is very disappointed with his daughter and that she has no understanding of God's honour, God's truth.
"This is about destroying the history of God's land - the Holy Land - the land of the Jews. This is justice for God's children of the holy land. The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people. This is war. It's not going to be what the left thinks, it can't be civil now," he said.
"The Israeli army has to protect the land of Israel and its people; this is a war. It will not be as the left thinks it will be, it will not be cultural. Israel was attacked through inhumane terrorism, innocent children, mothers, fathers, and grandparents. And you, fools, say that Israel is the problem? You need to look at yourselves and ask: 'Who am I? What am I?" he added.
He concluded the video asking people to "recognise that Hamas was destroying their own people and not Israel."