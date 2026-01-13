Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Another 25% tariff on India? Donald Trump orders 'effective immediately' levy on countries doing business with Iran

According to the Embassy of India in Tehran, India is among Iran's five largest trade partners in recent years.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 02:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 02:44 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpTariffUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us