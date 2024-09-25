Assassination attempt charge against man lurking with gun near Donald Trump at his Florida golf course

Earlier Tuesday, a federal magistrate judge ordered Routh held until trial, citing his “lengthy criminal history with over a hundred arrests,” a history of weapons violations and his recent travel to Ukraine and Taiwan, which made him a flight risk.

Just hours before that, federal prosecutors in North Carolina unsealed charges against Routh’s son, Oran Routh, accusing him of buying and possessing child sexual abuse material. An FBI search of his apartment for evidence in his father’s case uncovered “hundreds” of sexual images on his phone involving children as young as 6, according to a court filing.

According to prosecutors, Ryan Routh appeared to have surveyed the grounds of the golf course for about a month before his arrest. On Sept. 15, according to the indictment, Routh positioned himself outside the fence near the sixth hole, where around 1:30 p.m. a Secret Service agent on a golf cart who was scouting one hole ahead of the former president saw part of Routh’s face and the barrel of his gun.

At the time he was spotted, prosecutors said, Routh was aligned directly with the sixth hole, with the intention of shooting Trump from a relatively short distance using a semiautomatic rifle. A rifle equipped with a scope was found abandoned at the scene; it had a round in the chamber and a total of 11 rounds loaded. Investigators found Routh’s fingerprint on duct tape affixing the scope to the weapon, according to the indictment.

Routh did not fire before Secret Service agents fired at him. He fled in a black SUV but was arrested less than an hour later by local sheriff’s deputies.