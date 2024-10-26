Home
world

At least 24 killed in bus crash in Mexico

The accident occurred in the early morning hours when the bus carrying the victims collided with the back of a tractor-trailer carrying corn.
Reuters
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 17:19 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 17:19 IST
