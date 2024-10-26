At least 24 killed in bus crash in Mexico

<p>Mexico City: At least 24 people died and five others were injured when a bus crashed on a highway in Mexico's central state of Zacatecas on Saturday, local authorities said.</p><p>The accident occurred in the early morning hours when the bus carrying the victims collided with the back of a tractor-trailer carrying corn.</p><p>Zacatecas Governor David Monreal confirmed the casualties in a post on social media, promising to provide support for the victims.</p>.Shootout between warring cartels leaves 16 dead in southern Mexico.<p>Efforts were ongoing on Saturday morning to recover some of the bodies that had fallen into a ravine, a local government official who asked not to be named told Reuters.</p><p>Images shared on social media showed rescue teams and security forces, including military personnel, securing the area while rescuers worked to recover the bodies.</p><p>The bus was headed for Ciudad Juarez, a border city in the state of Chihuahua, though it was not immediately confirmed whether migrants were among the victims.</p>