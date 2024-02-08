At least 6 said to be missing in Pennsylvania after fire at home where 2 police officers were shot

At least six people, including children, were unaccounted for in a house fire in southeastern Pennsylvania where two police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Jack Stollsteimer, the Delaware County district attorney, said at a news conference that police officers responded to a call at 3:47 pm reporting that an 11-year-old girl had been shot at a house in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, just west of Philadelphia.

Shortly after police arrived at the house, at 58 Lewis St., two officers were shot, Stollsteimer said. It was unclear who had shot at police, but the officers were expected to be “perfectly fine,” the district attorney said.

A short time later, the house went up in flames, Stollsteimer said, adding that it was unclear what had caused the fire. He said authorities feared that there were people inside the home. Six to eight people had been unaccounted for, Stollsteimer said.