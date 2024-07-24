At least five dead as Nepal plane skids off runway and catches fire: Reports

Kathmandu: At least five people were killed after a small plane caught fire after skidding off the runway while taking off from Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Wednesday, media and officials said.

The plane was carrying two crew members and 17 technicians to Pokhara city for maintenance checks, Airport Security Chief Arjun Chand Thakuri said.

The Kathmandu Post newspaper said five bodies had been recovered from the crash site. Television visuals showed fire fighters trying to put out the fire and thick black smoke rising into the sky.