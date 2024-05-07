At least five killed, dozens trapped in building collapse in South Africa

George: Rescuers searched through the debris of a multi-storey building collapse in the South African city of George early on Tuesday that has left at least five people dead and dozens still trapped.

President Cyril Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and called for an investigation.

"Investigations into the cause of the incident must aim to bring closure to the community and prevent a repeat of this disaster," Ramaphosa's office said in a statement.