<p>At least four people were killed and four others critically injured after an early-morning shooting Sunday at a bar on St Helena, an island off the coast of South Carolina, according to authorities.</p><p>Shortly before 1 am, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of a shooting at Willie's Bar and Grill, the office said in a statement.</p><p>When deputies arrived, they found several people with gunshot wounds. Officials said that hundreds of people were at the bar when the shooting happened, and multiple victims and witnesses ran to nearby businesses to escape the gunfire.</p><p>At least four people were pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were transported to hospitals in critical condition. At least 20 people were injured, the sheriff's office said.</p><p>The office said it was investigating "persons of interest." It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting.</p><p>"This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone," the office said in the statement.</p><p>Rep Nancy Mace, who represents the congressional district that includes St Helena, said on social media that she was "completely heartbroken," by the shooting. "Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence."</p>