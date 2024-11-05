Home
world

Australia, India say US election result won't impact Quad group

The Quad leaders agreed in September to establish joint coast guard patrols and increased military logistics cooperation.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 02:55 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 02:55 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesAustraliaUS newsQuadUS Presidential Elections

