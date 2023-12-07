Australia, Papua New Guinea sign security agreement, hail close ties

Marape told a press conference with Albanese in Canberra that the agreement with Australia showed they were "brother and sister nations", but added PNG would not pick sides and had a foreign policy of "friends to all".

Albanese said the deal "will make it easier for Australia to help PNG address its internal security needs and for Australia and Papua New Guinea to support each other's security and the region's stability".

He paid tribute to the support PNG's population gave to Australian service members during World War Two, and said it was a defence relationship forged through sacrifice.

"For our interests going forward, we have no closer friends than Papua New Guinea," Albanese said.

PNG's judiciary, public service and borders were established by Australia before PNG became an independent nation 48 years ago, Marape said.

"You have always given support to us. What happens up north of your borders has deep, deep shared effect, benefit, consequences, on our region," he added.