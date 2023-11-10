Australia signs security, migration pact with Pacific's Tuvalu

Sydney: Australia announced on Friday a security guarantee to the Pacific Islands nation of Tuvalu to respond to military aggression, protect it from climate change and boost migration in a pact aimed at countering China's influence in the Pacific.

Under the treaty announced by Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Tuvalu counterpart Kausea Natano, Australia will also vet Tuvalu's security arrangements with other nations.

Albanese said it was the "most significant agreement between Australia and a Pacific island nation ever".

"To allow for effective operation of Australia's security guarantee, both countries commit to mutually agree any partnership, arrangement or engagement with any other state or entity on security and defence related matters in Tuvalu," Albanese said in a press conference on the sidelines of a Pacific leaders meeting in the Cook Islands.

An Australian government official said this requirement covered any defence, police, port, telecommunications, energy or cyber security arrangements by Tuvalu, which has diplomatic ties with Taiwan.