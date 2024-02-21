Australian writer Yang says he won’t appeal China death sentence

By Ben Westcott

Australian writer Yang Hengjun has announced he won’t appeal a suspended death sentence imposed by a Chinese court in early February, a ruling that has clouded the outlook for relations between Canberra and Beijing following a recent improvement.

Yang’s family and friends said they supported his decision to waive the right to appeal, according to a statement released Wednesday, citing their distrust of China’s legal system and the imprisoned writer’s urgent need for medical attention. Yang is believed to be in poor health and his family said they want him to receive treatment as soon as possible.

Yang’s family said despite his decision not to appeal the sentence, “there has never been a skerrick of evidence presented against him,” according to the statement published by the Capital Punishment Justice Project.

“Yang’s decision to forgo the appeals process does not in any way change the fact that he is both innocent and morally unbreakable,” they said.