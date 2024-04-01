Baltimore to open temporary shipping route around key bridge wreckage

Officials in Baltimore were preparing on Monday to open a temporary alternate channel around wreckage from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge for “commercially essential vessels.”

The bridge, a critical link to the Port of Baltimore, collapsed March 26 after it was hit by a giant cargo ship. Wreckage has been blocking a vital shipping lane into the port ever since.

The temporary channel was announced late Sunday by the state and federal agencies leading the response to the disaster. Their announcement, which did not give a timeline, was a sign of incremental progress in what experts say will be a long recovery process at one of America’s busiest ports.