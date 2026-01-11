Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza

Bangladesh said its national security adviser, Khalilur Rahman, met US ‌diplomats Allison Hooker and Paul Kapur ⁠in Washington.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 01:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 01:29 IST
World newsBangladeshGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us