BAPS Hindu temple vandalised in Canada

Chandra Arya, a member of Parliament from Nepean in the House of Commons said, “During the last few years, Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia and other places in Canada are being vandalised with hateful graffiti. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice last year publicly called for Hindus to go back to India.” “Khalistan supporters publicly celebrated in Brampton and Vancouver the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and brandishing images of deadly weapons,” he said in a post on X and added, “As I have always been saying, Khalistani extremists seems to get away with ease with their public rhetoric of hate and violence.” “Again, let me put it on record. Hindu-Canadians are legitimately concerned. Like a broken record, I again call on Canadian law enforcement agencies to take this issue seriously before these rhetorics get translated into physical action against Hindu-Canadians,” he said.