'Be there in a minute': World's shortest commercial flight takes seconds to fly between Scotland islands

<p>There are usually hour-long flights that we know of. However, there is a Scottish flight that just takes one and a half minutes to reach the destination. </p><p>The flight is operated by Loganair airlines and connects two islands in Scotland: Orkney islands of Westray and Papa Westray; making it the shortest commercial flight in the world. </p><p>A video was recently shared on Instagram by 'Aviation heaven' where an animated video shows the journey of the flight and how it takes record breaking flight time of one minute, 14 seconds. </p><p>If the weather conditions are good, the flight can take only 47 seconds. </p><p>The route serves the local community including the transportation of student-workers, doctors and residents between the two islands, as per the information shared in the video. </p><p>Additionally, it attracts many tourists who want to experience the world's shortest flight and the ticket prices range between Rs 1,823 to Rs 2,734. However, the fare for local residents may be lower. </p><p>As the route is heavily dependent on the weather, the flight also gets delayed sometimes. </p><p>The video humorously states that the joke about this flight is 'what if there were a flight attendant on board, they wouldn't even finish their introduction before the plane landed'.</p><p>The video since posted has garnered over five million views and a flurry of comments. </p><p>"If I miss, I will swim and catch the flight," a user commented.</p><p>"The video took even longer time," commented another.</p><p>"Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain, ah, never mind!", third user commented playfully.</p><p>This flight began in the year 1967 and operates daily except on Saturdays. The airline operates a Britten-Norman BN2B-26 Islander aircraft, that has seats for 10 passengers. As per multiple <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/worlds-shortest-flight-is-only-1-5-minutes-long-and-it-flies-between-these-two-islands-101729085154401.html">reports</a>, pilot Stuart Linklater holds the record of fastest recorded time of travel that is 53 seconds. Before retiring in 2013, he had flown the flight for over 12,000 times. </p>