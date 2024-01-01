Benjamin Netanyahu remains dependent on far-Right allies

The governing coalition holds a fragile majority, with 64 seats in the 120-seat parliament. Days after Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked southern Israel and killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials, and abducted another 240 people, some of Netanyahu's centrist rivals joined him to form a broader emergency government and bolster his small war Cabinet. But they did not sign on to any coalition agreements, and they say they will leave the government when they see fit.