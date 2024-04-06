Biden campaign raises over $90 million in March, $187 million in Q1 2024

US President Joe Biden's re-election campaign announced Saturday it raised over $187 million in the first quarter 2024, almost double what it took in during the previous quarter.

In March alone, when Biden clinched the Democratic Party's nomination, the campaign raised more than $90 million, up from over $53 million the previous month. The team also reported $192 million in cash on hand, which it said was the highest total amassed by any Democratic candidate in history at this point in the cycle.

Biden's campaign has been pulling in more money ahead of November's election than that of his Republican rival Donald Trump. Analysts attribute that to Biden's incumbent status and support from Democratic predecessors.

In March, former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton joined Biden in a star-studded New York City fundraiser that organizers said raised more than $25 million.